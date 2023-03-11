Iceo owner wins tens of thousands in bets but bookies have blocked access to his Cheltenham punts

To slightly bastardise the advertising line used by a certain bookmaker, it sometimes matters more when there's money on it. This can even apply after you have seen two of your horses win the afternoon's most valuable races.

For Chris Giles, this was a spectacular Cheltenham aperitif. Not only were his colours twice carried to victory at Sandown, he also backed both horses individually and in doubles, delivering a punting haul that amounted to tens of thousands of pounds. With three high-class animals running next week, Giles could enjoy a few more big-money payouts. The unfortunate caveat to that is, as a result of bookmaker-imposed financial checks, he might not be able to access any festival winnings.

When still celebrating the success of Crambo – a horse he shares with Jared Sullivan – in the EBF Final, the owner of Paul Nicholls-trained Cheltenham hopefuls Greaneteen, Il Ridoto and Stay Away Fay saw Iceo, another member of Team Ditcheat, power clear in the Betfair Imperial Cup. Although 9-1 on Friday evening, Harry Cobden's mount was sent off at 5-1, so plenty of people clearly backed him. To his credit, Giles was perfectly willing to make clear he was one of them.

"This sort of thing rarely happens," he said. "The last time I had a day like this was when Oldgrangewood won at Cheltenham in 2020. Most of the time I just give the money back to the bookies bit by bit.

"I've had at least £1,500 to £2,000 each-way on both today's horses and then maybe £500 in doubles. I can't now lose next week. At the moment I have £2,500 or £3,000 each-way on Greaneteen and Stay Away Fay, but I've done that over time. I don't have the courage to do it in one go but it does all add up."

It certainly added up at Sandown, with the SP Crambo-Iceo double paying out at 50-1. Given Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase outsider Greaneteen and Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle candidate Stay Away Fay are 33-1 and 20-1, Giles could again have more than just prize-money to bank next week – yet how easy it will be for him to be paid out any punting profits remains to be seen.

"I've been reading all the stuff the Racing Post has been doing on the checks, and I don't mind telling you a couple of firms have been very difficult with me," said Giles. "I've got those ante-post bets for next week but they won't let me access the accounts. It has been terrible.

"One of the firms asked me for financial documents just after I'd had a couple of winners, so it was the timing I didn't like. I know they are making money out of me, but after I won three or four grand they suddenly got difficult. That felt like strange timing."

The timing also felt odd to a Dublin-based Sandown racegoer, 76-year-old business owner Ken Burgess, who was this week asked by a bookmaker to undergo affordability checks despite having held an account with the organisation for decades. He complied, supplied the requested information and was given the green light to continue after two days. Had the algorithms instead kicked in on Tuesday, Burgess might have had his Cheltenham punting made much more complicated.

He will be watching the festival action from home. Gary Moore intends to be at Cheltenham, but after seeing Spirit D'Aunou give him and son Jamie the first leg of a Sandown treble, it would be unfair to say the trainer of leading Champion Chase fancy Editeur Du Gite was overcome with anticipation.

"I couldn't get any less excited about Cheltenham," said Moore, delivering a line unlikely to be used in Jockey Club marketing campaigns.

"I get more disappointment at Cheltenham than enjoyment. It's a long drive there and a longer one home but you then have to go back the next day. I don't look forward to it at all.

"I've probably got the strongest team I've had, and it's nice to know you're going there with chances, but I find it hard because so many things can go wrong. If I didn't have bad luck at Cheltenham, I would have no luck."

But what about Sire De Grugy winning the Champion Chase, Gary?

"Yeah, but that was one day in God knows how many years," he replied

And what about Tikram, a previous winner of what is now the Plate?

"Tikram, that's right, yeah," conceded Moore. "At least I've had a Cheltenham winner, but Willie Mullins takes it to a different level. They've got the best horses in Ireland."

Fortunately, Moore does have a few smart ones of his own. In other good news, the rain has come in time for Ultima Handicap Chase favourite Nassalam.

"I'm over the moon about that because I think he has a serious chance," he said. "The one I think has the best chance is Perseus Way, but I just hope it's not too heavy for him. Honestly, though, I would rather come here any day of the week."

One of those who came yesterday was BBC Radio 5 live commentator John Hunt, but with the network abandoning its normal Saturday sport output due to the row over Gary Lineker, the Imperial Cup was not broadcast by the corporation for the first time in many years. With the crisis showing no sign of being solved, there is now uncertainty over 5 live's Cheltenham coverage.

It's definitely something to worry about. For Giles, however, this was a day to celebrate.

