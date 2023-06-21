'I was absolutely incensed' - Nigel Twiston-Davies remains angry over fine as Manimole gets off mark

Manimole started her life in controversial fashion for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies in October, but finally broke her duck at the ninth attempt when landing the 2m mares' novice hurdle.

The stewards objected to her debut at Ffos Las in October when she finished third under Jordan Nailor, with Manimole prevented from running for 40 days, Nailor banned for 16 days and Twiston-Davies fined £3,000 after raceday stewards deemed the mare had been schooled and conditioned on the racecourse.

Twiston-Davies, who is still upset about the matter, has since seen Manimole finish second three times, ane better her debut Racing Post Rating of 101 by a mere 1lb in her following seven starts.

Ridden by the trainer's son Sam, who later won the 2m4f handicap hurdle on Best Mate Mate for David Jeffreys, Manimole was 5-4 favourite to get off the mark and duly obliged, making all and keeping on stoutly to win by nine lengths from Teeceethree.

Twiston-Davies said: "I was absolutely incensed about her first ever run. She has proved since then what her mark is."



Tudor time

Jack Tudor steered Dindin to a 13th career success in the 2m7f handicap chase. The win continued Tudor's excellent form, with the rider operating at a 31 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Sean Bowen, leading the jump jockeys' table, was another rider in form. He landed a double for his father Peter's Pembrokeshire yard on Courtland in the 2m4f handicap chase, and Olivers Travels in the bumper, taking his tally so far this season to 33.

