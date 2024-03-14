'I laid £3,000 to win £27,000 on Shakem Up'Arry' - soaked layers endure tough times in the betting jungle

John Hughes, positioned in pitch one of the Tattersalls betting jungle, smiles as he sees me approach. He must know a mug when he sees one, but his soaking satchel won't be seeing any of my dough ahead of the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle. I don't want to back anything; I do want to find out what everyone else has backed and whether trade has been good, bad or indifferent.

"You won't believe this," he says, whipping out his phone. "Look at that. Incredible. That will tell you how my week is going. That just about sums it up."

The text message reads: "€150 each-way Franciscan Rock at 100-1."