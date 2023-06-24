Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:17 Perth

'I felt I was getting the upper hand but we'll never know' - final-fence blunder hands victory to Petrastar at Perth

Petrastar ridden by Tom Bellamy wins at Perth
Petrastar and Tom Bellamy on their way to victory at PerthCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play4 ran
14:17 Perth3m Chase, Handicap Novice
Distance: 3mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Petrastar
    100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Cardamon Hill
    fav6/4
  • URth
    Silk
    1Dragon Rock
    4/1

Petrastar got off the mark over fences in a drama-packed 3m novice handicap chase, where four runners went to post but only two finished the race.

Dragon Rock unseated at the eighth and 6-4 favourite Cardamon Hill started to weaken from four out, leaving 100-30 shots Petrastar and Gladiatorial locked in battle in a match race. In a final twist, Gladiatorial blundered and fell at the last, leaving Petrastar to cross the line 30 lengths clear of Cardamon Hill.

"It's always difficult to say when things like that happen, and if I was on the one that had fallen I'd have said I was going to win, but I did feel like I was getting the upper hand at the time. We'll never know," winning jockey Tom Bellamy said on Racing TV.

It was a reversal of fortune from Petrastar's chase debut at Huntingdon last month, when he was in contention at the last but made a bad mistake and unseated.

"He had a bad experience first time up over fences," Bellamy added. "Today was all about having a safe run round. It's great to win but the primary target was to give him a good experience."

Petrastar won his first three starts over hurdles in 2020 but failed to progress after that, leading to a switch to fences.

Bellamy said: "Ultimately he ended up quite disappointing over hurdles. Chasing was never the plan but we just felt we had to do something different. Thankfully he seems to really enjoy jumping fences, so it has worked out well."

Title charge

Sean Bowen went further clear in the jump jockeys' championship after a double with Gortmillish in the 2m maiden hurdle and Themanintheboots, who easily defied top weight in the 2m4f handicap hurdle. 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 24 June 2023Last updated 18:10, 24 June 2023
icon
14:17 PerthPlay
Martin Pibworth Half Century Stakes Novices' Handicap Chase (GBB Race)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Petrastar
    100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Cardamon Hill
    fav6/4
  • URth
    Silk
    1Dragon Rock
    4/1
more inReports
more inReports