'I enjoyed that!' - delight for Olly Murphy as Brewin'upastorm gives him a first Irish win in Grade 2

Britain took the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle for the third time since 2012 when Jack Kennedy steered Brewin'upastorm to a gutsy victory, giving trainer Olly Murphy a first success in Ireland.

Murphy, who spent four years as assistant to Gordon Elliott, was saddling just his fifth runner in Ireland and Brewin'upastorm notched his third win at Grade 2 level. Kennedy tracked the Elliott-trained Maxxum throughout the two-and-a-half-mile contest until the penultimate flight when that rival stumbled on landing and came down.

The 5-6 favourite Zarak The Brave was thundering down the outside and Kennedy was at pains to cling on to the advantage. The pair jumped the final flight with a slight lead and showed tremendous resolution to fend off Willie Mullins' runner by half a length.

"I enjoyed that!," said an elated Murphy. "He's a very, very good horse on his day. He really turned up today and I thought he outstayed Willie's horse from the back of the last.

"Ireland has been a brilliant place for me. I spent five fantastic years here and learned an awful lot off Gordon and watched Jack grow up to be the man he is today. It's something I've always wanted to do, train a winner over here, let alone a big winner."

Secret sprints clear

Bottler'secret could step up in grade at Punchestown next Credit: Getty Images

Gavin Cromwell seems to have a smart prospect on his hands in Bottler'secret, who took the Grade 2 O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey Juvenile Hurdle .

Winning twice for Ciaran Murphy on the Flat, Bottler'secret won a Grade 3 at Naas on his hurdles debut and confirmed himself a promising recruit with another decisive victory, quickening nicely in the closing stages under Keith Donoghue to gallop three and three-quarter lengths clear of the Philip Fenton-trained Karl Des Tourelles.

He is set to take another step up in grade at the Punchestown festival and Cromwell said: "He's a lovely, straightforward horse. He races lazily, which you love in a horse coming off the Flat. He jumped really well and the cheekpieces just helped him travel a bit better. He went to the line really well and hopefully there's more to come.

"I wouldn't say he has to have the ground this soft – it was important on the Flat because he probably just lacked a gear. I'd say he'll go Punchestown and the timing is nice with the early Easter."

Journey joy

Journey With Me got back on track with a comfortable Grade 2 success

Journey With Me emerged a convincing nine-length winner of the Grade 2 McInerney Properties Fairyhouse Chase to give Henry de Bromhead and owners Robcour another big-race success.

The eight-year-old shaped with promise after ten months off at Navan last month and took a significant step forward when jumping well under Darragh O'Keeffe off the pace behind 6-5 favourite Saint Sam, who set a ferocious gallop.

Journey With Me jumped the last with a slight advantage over eventual runner-up Appreciate It and asserted in the closing stages for authoritative success.

"He jumped well, did everything right and Darragh was great on him," said De Bromhead. "They went a fair lick the whole way which probably helped him settle and he stayed at it very well.

"He had his first run for a long time at Navan after a bit of a setback. He needed it and got a bit tired but ran really well. It's nice to be back on track and this is a great race to win."

