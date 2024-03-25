'I couldn't believe the price' - owner Craig Buckingham in the money as Lightening Mahler strikes

Owner Craig Buckingham "could not believe" the price of Lightening Mahler before the 2m4½f mares' novices hurdle and was counting his money a long way out as his chase prospect romped to an 11-length victory under Harry Skelton.

The six-year-old had won in similar fashion at Hereford in January before disappointing at Warwick, after which she had a wind operation.

The Dan Skelton-trained runner did not see another rival as she bounded clear of Moonlit Potter and came up the 'golden highway' against the stands' rail in the home straight.

Buckingham said: "Considering how she won at Hereford I couldn't believe the price and I had a bit of 6-4 about her. She's a quality mare who was bought to be a chaser and she liked the nice ground.

"We'll let her enjoy herself over hurdles for now, although there is no definite plan."

Career-best for Edmunds

Trainer Stuart Edmunds was celebrating a personal best seasonal tally after Calvic scored for the first time over fences in the 2m4f handicap chase.

The 2-1 chance had a tussle with eventual second Cloudy Wednesday on the run-in before obliging under Ciaran Gethings to give Buckinghamshire-based Edmunds his 26th winner of the domestic season, one more than in 2022-23 .

Gethings said: "Things are going well and Stuart has his team in super form. Calvic enjoyed the better ground out there and travelled well on it throughout. He pulled up a bit when he hit the front so I had to keep him up to his work."

Ferry good victory

Racing managers Angus Gold and Teddy Grimthorpe were guests of course chairman Nick Wright and there was a Flat link in the opening 2m novice handicap chase as Newmarket-based dual-purpose handler James Owen trained the winner Ferrybridge.

The well-backed 4-1 chance (from 8 in the morning) was suited by the drying ground and came from well off a strong pace to score decisively under Lilly Pinchin.

The winner also holds an entry at Hereford on Wednesday and could turn out again if conditions are suitable.

Owen said: "He's won easily so we might look at Hereford, but the key thing is that he must have decent ground. We kept him going through the winter but this summer could be his game.

"Things are going well – Destinado won for us at Doncaster on Sunday and we have Burdett Road back exercising with an eye to getting him back on the Flat."

Plant a tree

More than 1,000 trees and hedges have been planted, mainly on top of the flood defence areas, by the charity Creating Nature's Corridors. The eco-friendly scheme will help to transform the track in the coming years.

