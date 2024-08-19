'I 100 per cent feel for the punters' - James Doyle defends ride after odds-on favourite dramatically loses on the line

James Doyle has defended his ride on 5-6 favourite No Retreat at Windsor on Monday after he was dramatically denied victory in the 1m2f maiden.

The duo were involved in a lengthy battle alongside Brave Call in the final furlong, but appeared to be getting on top in the closing stages. However, Doyle appeared to stop riding out fully just before the line, which he said was down to his mount being wayward, and allowed Brave Call ridden by Hollie Doyle to get up on the line by a short-head.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Doyle said: "I do 100 per cent feel for the punters that will have backed my horse and the connections of him too, but we are dealing with horses. They're live animals and have a mind of their own.

"He'd only ran once before and quickened up smartly to go and win his race. He did lug into Hollie's horse, which is when I put my stick down, and then after that he gets a wobble on and spots the winning line. He goes right to try and avoid stepping on it, and then started to go left hand down and I was mindful of the turn."

Doyle was not sanctioned by the stewards following the contest. They noted his explanation that No Retreat jinked, which caused them to become unbalanced and required him to get a hold of the horse's head.

The Group 1-winning jockey added: "It's like he got spooked by the winning line. I'm not vigorous up to the line as I'm trying to stay on the horse – I'm trying to keep the partnership intact as best as I can. You can see right on the winning line he judders to a halt. That's what got us beat tonight.

"When you've got a wayward horse underneath you it's virtually impossible to be in full drive as you're mindful of coming off. These happened in the most crucial strides of the race and people say I should be suspended, but horses aren't machines."

How the incident unfolded

James Doyle (right) on No Retreat and Hollie Doyle on Brave Call (left): engage in a lengthy battle for success in the 1m2f maiden Credit: Sky Sports Racing

The pair continue to tussle for success in the final furlong Credit: Sky Sports Racing

No Retreat and James Doyle appear to be getting on top of their rival Credit: Sky Sports Racing

James Doyle and No Retreat are nabbed on the line by Brave Call Credit: Sky Sports Racing

