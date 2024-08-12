Jockey Jack Doughty hit with 20-day whip ban but vows to 'come back stronger' as he chases apprentice title

Champion apprentice-chasing jockey Jack Doughty has been given a 20-day whip ban, six of them deferred, for multiple counts of overuse of the whip.

The sanction is a blow to the title aspirations of Doughty, who leads the champion apprentice standings with 24 winners, two more than Sean Dylan Bowen and three ahead of Mark Winn before Monday evening's racing at Windsor.

The apprentice breached the whip limit of six for a fourth time in a six-month window when winning on Under Curfew, for boss Tony Carroll, in a 5f handicap at Salisbury last month.

In a fast-tracked case the BHA's independent disciplinary panel suspended the rider for 20 days, with six days deferred for a six-month period, or 200 rides, whichever comes first.

Doughty, who will be off from August 15-28 inclusive, said: "It's my fault and I'm still learning. I lost my 7lb claim quite early and it's annoying to get a ban like that at this stage of the season.

"I think this will make me think about picking my stick up on certain types of horses when they're not travelling. Something like this is a learning curve and I'll come back stronger from it and more aware. I'll keep working and get into Oaksey House as much as I can with my jockey coach George Baker.

"I'm two in front and the others are probably going to get in front of me but we've got a good team and some nice horses so hopefully we can get a few more winners. Mr Carroll has been a big supporter of me throughout my career so far and given me the opportunities so hopefully we can deliver."

Bowen will on Tuesday appeal against a seven-day ban for failing to fully ride out the finish aboard Buxted Reel, who finished third at Leicester on July 31. The stewards felt he could have finished second, having been beaten a head, in the five-runner contest.

Read these next:

'The x-ray showed nothing' - initial veterinary checks fail to pinpoint injury after Haatem's late withdrawal from Marois

Aidan O'Brien bids to hit £5 million in prize-money in Britain this year with rare runner at Salisbury on Wednesday

It's a desperate time for Welsh sports fans - so thank goodness for this golden age of jump jockeys

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.