Hot favourite Dance Sequence dealt 1,000 Guineas blow as Pretty Crystal causes 18-1 shock in Nell Gwyn
- 1st8Pretty Crystal18/1
- 2nd2Dance Sequencefav10/11
- 3rd5Kathmandu40/1
Pretty Crystal dealt a blow to Dance Sequence's hopes of landing the 1,000 Guineas by denying the hot favourite in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes.
Sat just behind the pace-setting Matrika, the Richard Fahey-trained three-year-old hit the front inside the final half-furlong and was always holding Dance Sequence, who wandered around under pressure.
Kathmandu, bidding to give Brian Meehan a double after Jayarebe's Feilden Stakes success, looked like causing an even bigger shock after hitting the front in the Dip, but the 40-1 shot couldn't go with the front two and finished third.
Fahey, who was winning the Nell Gwyn for a third time, said: "It was a good, hardy performance and we're very pleased with her. She had to step up and she has done, so we're delighted.
"We haven't put her in the Guineas. She sort of stepped into Pattern company last year and was found wanting a bit. We'll speak to the team [about supplementing her for the 1,000 Guineas] and we'll work our way from there."
Qipco 1,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 5)
Coral: 7-2 Fallen Angel, Ylang Ylang, 6 Dance Sequence, 11 One Look, 12 Ramatuelle, See The Fire, 14 Cinderella’s Dream, 16 Content, Purple Lily, 20 Devoted Queen, Porta Fortuna, Regal Jubilee, 25 bar
Published on 17 April 2024inReports
Last updated 15:59, 17 April 2024
