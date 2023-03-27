'Hopefully we can keep the winners rolling' - Jack Channon lands first double

The in-form Jack Channon landed the first double of his burgeoning training career, headlined by Flash Bardot's surprise success in the feature 1m2f novice stakes.

Having taken over the licence from his father and legendary trainer Mick at the start of the year, Channon completed the 53-1 feat with the three-year-old's neck victory under Rose Dawes at odds of 11-1.

"It's not something you really think about, but it's really nice to get it out the way so early on," Channon said. "It highlights the great work from the team we have at home. It's fantastic.

"Rose gave him a peach of a ride to deny the odds-on favourite and Dad bred him as well, which was lovely. He's owned by a great group called the Six Or Sticks syndicate."

Hiromichi initiated the double when taking the opening mile handicap, and the trainer has had three winners from his last seven runners, with an excellent 43 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

"As long as we can keep the horses happy and healthy, then I'm confident they'll run their true races and get a few wins," Channon added. "It's been a fantastic start and hopefully we can keep the winners rolling on."

Off the mark

Multiple Classic-winning trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam ended a 261-day losing streak when Wildfell registered a first success in the 7f handicap in impressive fashion.

The three-year-old was having his first start for Chapple-Hyam – whose career highlights include Derby victories with Dr Devious and Authorized – having been trained by Kevin Ryan last year.

