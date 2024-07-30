Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:20 Beverley

'Hopefully, now the top lads don’t steal him from me' - Tyler Heard rides out claim on Forager

Tyler Heard: bidding for Northumberland Plate victory on Saturday
Tyler Heard: rode out his claim at BeverleyCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)
Play9 ran
15:20 BeverleyFlat Turf, Maiden
Distance: 5fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Forager
    fav9/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Acrisius
    16/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Lunar Force
    7/2

Apprentice Tyler Heard rode out his claim when helping Forager justify 9-4 favouritism in the 5f maiden.

The daughter of Showcasing was runner-up at Kempton over six furlongs last time, but went one better over a shorter trip to provide Heard with a landmark 95th winner.

Heard rides out daily for John and Thady Gosden in Newmarket and rode 22 winners during a successful ten-month stint in the US last year.

After the Simon Pearce-trained juvenile gave Heard his 73rd domestic winner, the 22-year-old jockey told Racing TV: “I had a double last night and then I really liked this filly of Simon’s, so I was glad to do it for him.”

Heard’s previous best month in Britain had been when partnering seven winners in September 2021, and after surpassing that total, he added: “I’ve had eight winners this month and if I can keep that up, then I’d be delighted.” 

Heard moved to nine winners for July when matching Monday's double at Wolverhampton on Mick Appleby's Bell Shot in the finale. 

Forager was a first two-year-old winner of the season for Pearce, who said: “Tyler rang up for the ride; him and his agent were desperate to get on her."

“It’s a great day for Tyler," Pearce added. "I watched him when he was a 7lb claimer and he rode really well. Then he had a stint in America, so he’s got an amazing clock in his head. He ticks all the boxes, so hopefully, now the top lads don’t steal him from me.”

Collier combines

Amy Collier had ridden more winners for Karen Tutty than other trainer, and she had her first success for Tutty’s daughter Gemma when helping Love Yours get off the mark at the 15th attempt in the opening 1m2f amateur jockeys' handicap.

