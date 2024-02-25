'He's in the Triumph, I don't know if he'll go' - Bottler'secret lands Grade 3 on his hurdles debut for Cromwell

The absence of the unbeaten Wodhooh appeared to leave a void in the Grade 3 Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle, but jumps newcomer Bottler'secret could only beat what took him on, and so impressive was his success that Paddy Power cut him to 12-1 from 20-1 for the Triumph Hurdle.

Winner of two of his three outings on the Flat for Ciaran Murphy last year, the son of Dragon Pulse relished the underfoot conditions on his debut for Gavin Cromwell, and after some initial novicey jumping he quickened away in good style for Sean Flanagan to beat the considerably more experienced Pacini by 11 lengths.

Bottler'secret adds a potentially interesting string to Cromwell's Cheltenham bow, and the winning trainer said: "He's a nice horse. It might not have been the greatest renewal for a Grade 3, but for his first day it was good. His jumping was big and slow at first, but the further he went, the better he got.

"It would have been nice to come here with a bit of experience. I just thought that coming here at this time of the year, we will pitch him in at the deep end and if we still had a maiden for next season, well and good. But here we are! he's in the Triumph – I don't know if he'll go. If he had a bit more experience I would say he would definitely go, but we'll see. There are plenty of opportunities if we don't."

William on the Munny

He may not be going to Cheltenham, but Barry Connell has no doubt that the unbeaten William Munny is the best bumper horse around, and his performance in the concluding winners' bumper did nothing to contradict that.

In a race run at quite a muddling gallop, the son of Westerner displayed a potent turn of foot under Finny Maguire having cantered into contention early in the straight, coming home five lengths clear of Listed second Fleur In The Park with the other three, all previous winners, in behind.

William Munny (Finny Maguire) lands the concluding bumper in style Credit: Patrick McCann

The winner will not be joining Connell's other two big festival hopes, Marine Nationale and Enniskerry, on the boat to Cheltenham, but that might only count for this year.

Connell said: "I'm astonished at the price he went off. They didn't like him the last day at 5-1 and they liked him even less today at 13-2. I thought he should have been evens favourite as he's an exceptional horse and showed it the last day. The one he beat was Willie's [Mullins] Cheltenham bumper horse and they finished 14 lengths clear of everything else.

"He has improved. He's hardly having a blow there, it was a piece of work. He's very unusual for a Westerner. They are not normally bumper horses and improve as they get older over hurdles and fences."

He added: "I definitely will not be taking him to Cheltenham; I am going to bring him to Punchestown for the champion bumper there and he is the one they will all have to beat. In my opinion, he's the best bumper horse in the country."

