Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:05 AyrHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:05 AyrHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:40 Hereford

'We have a chaser of the future' - Jane Williams excited by Kel Du Large after hurdles debut win

Jane Williams: excited for the future of Kel Du Large after his Plumpton win
Jane Williams: excited for the future of Kel Du Large after his Hereford winCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play10 ran
14:40 Hereford2m Hurdle
Distance: 2mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Kel Du Large
    fav8/15
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Don Virginia
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Kalif D'Airy
    100/30

Jane Williams believes Kel Du Large can have a successful career over fences after he made a winning start over hurdles in the 2m juvenile contest.

The four-year-old, who stretched his unbeaten run to three following wins in bumpers at Exeter and in a Listed race at Cheltenham last month, finished two-and-a-quarter-lengths clear of Don Virginia.

Although Williams is unsure if Kel Du Large will run again this term, she is excited at the potential he has for a career over fences.

She said: "He’s from a proper jumping family and he jumps so well – I think we have a chaser of the future.

"He’s quite a quirky horse but he’s incredibly professional on the racecourse and David [Noonan, jockey] gave him a spot-on ride.

"The reason we ran in bumpers wasn’t because he couldn’t jump, it’s because he gets a bit stressed sometimes and I didn’t want to overstress him when he raced. I wanted him to get used to the racecourse, which is what he has done, and he’s a proper jumper. He’ll jump fences in time, which is what we wanted."

Consistent Sam

The Richard Bandey-trained Southern Sam made it two wins from four this season when defeating Innisfree Lad in the opening 3m1f veterans’ handicap chase.

The ten-year-old, whose other victory came at Haydock in December, has now finished inside the top three in 13 of his 15 starts.

The race was marred by the fatal fall of the Sheila Lewis-trained Volcano.

Read these next:

'You'd be asking for trouble' - Ferny Hollow cut for Champion Chase but Willie Mullins cool on Cheltenham bid 

'He got a whip ban - I wasn't annoyed but at an award ceremony he got ride of the season and I said it wasn't even legal!' 

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips! 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 25 February 2024inReports

Last updated 17:41, 25 February 2024

iconCopy
14:40 HerefordPlay
Daily Racing Specials At PlanetSportBet Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle (GBB Race)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Kel Du Large
    fav8/15
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Don Virginia
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Kalif D'Airy
    100/30
more inReports
more inReports