'He’s a rapid little horse' - Sussex Champion Hurdle winner Our Champ spearheads 89-1 treble for Chris Gordon

Chris Gordon enjoyed the perfect afternoon at his favourite track when Our Champ charged away with the £75,000 BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle to complete a 89-1 treble.

The well-backed 4-1 favourite travelled powerfully on the outside of the field under Rex Dingle before taking up the running from Knickerbockerglory at the top of the hill and motoring into a clear lead in the back straight.

His stablemate Aucunrisque was his closest pursuer on the home turn, but the result looked assured at the second-last as Our Champ bounded clear, beating Mr Freedom by 11 lengths.

Gordon said: “This race has been the plan for a little while for Our Champ because when you’ve got one who acts around here it’s such an advantage. He’s a rapid little horse and a proper two miler.

“I’m quite keen to go for a race at Cheltenham's April meeting now. Normally I’m terrified to run horses at this time of year but there’s plenty of juice out there.”

Gordon had already struck in the opening 2m maiden hurdle with King William Rufus under Dingle and, fittingly, Sea Invasion in the BetGoodwin Master Trainer Chris Gordon novice handicap hurdle over 2m4½f under the trainer's son Freddie.

He said: “When I saw the name of the race I thought ‘Oh my God, how embarrassing!’ – BetGoodwin sponsor our yard and lots of races and it’s fantastic.

“Sea Invasion is a nice horse. There’s a race at Sandown on the last day of the season over two and a half miles that could suit him."

A chasing career beckons for King William Rufus, who sealed a comfortable victory over the Paul Nicholls-trained Beny Nahar Road with a good jump at the final flight, but his technique has taken plenty of honing by the Gordon team.

“He’s got a Flat pedigree and it’s taken a long time to get his jumping right,” said Gordon. “He jumps almost every single day but he was much better there. He’s big enough to jump a fence.

"We’ve had a great day and I’m really pleased. This is my favourite track, it’s brilliant prize-money and three winners does make your life a little bit easier!"

Cap gets head in front

Nicholls was again out of luck in the 3m1½f handicap chase as Makin’yourmindup was denied in the final stride by the veteran Cap Du Nord and Gavin Sheehan.

“He’s a real yard favourite for Christian [Williams] and I was looking forward to riding him,” Sheehan said. “I thought the track wasn’t suiting him, but I passed James Best on Moroder at the top of the hill and from there it was smooth enough.

“I thought if I could delay my run it would be brilliant, but I delayed it long enough because I only just got there. He was a pleasure to ride."

Nicholls went on to win the final two races with Fame And Fun and Emailandy .

Old friend

Racegoers were welcomed by a familiar name as retired chaser Baron Alco , who was unbeaten in two runs at the track, was stabled just across the parade ring in his role as Retraining of Racehorses ambassador.

The chestnut drew in an enthusiastic audience of all ages, with his owner Diana Cannings on hand with plenty of carrots and answering questions from the public.

Cannings said: "A lot of people come racing for a day out but they’ve never been up close to a horse and it gives them the opportunity to touch one, see what they’re like and understand how they’ve got a lot to give after racing. He’s lovely and really popular."

