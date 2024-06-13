'He'll go on to much better things' - 525,000gns debutant Anno Domini defies trouble in-running to strike for Godolphin

William Buick believes Anno Domini is set for brighter things after the expensive Godolphin purchase defied in-running trouble for an impressive debut win in the 6½f novice.

The son of New Bay cost 525,000gns as a breeze-up this year, and after breaking well he was significantly bumped and forced to the rear of the field. However, he then managed to sprint clear to a three-quarter-length success under champion jockey Buick.

"I wanted a lead, but then got sandwiched and he was turned sideways. It was his first time out so I didn't want to make the experience any worse for him," Buick told Sky Sports Racing. "But at the moment I asked him to put himself into the race, he did it very easily.

"He just pricked his ears when he got to the front, but he's a very nice horse and it was a very nice performance."

The race has been won by Group 1 victors Mysterious Night and Expert Eye in the last decade and Buick is excited to see how far Anno Domini – a half-brother to French 1,000 Guineas runner-up Kathmandu – can go.

He added: "I think he'll go on to much better things and a mile will definitely be within his compass further down the line."

Hot Charlie

Charlie McBride took his strike-rate to a red-hot 50 per cent in the last fortnight after Charming Whisper claimed the opening division of the mile handicap.

Winning rider Rossa Ryan doubled up when Sterling Knight finished fast to take the 7f handicap.

Read these next:

'Let's hope he's half as good' - James Doyle impressed after Aomori City emulates Blue Point on Nottingham debut

'He's like a pet' - veteran Anif continues Michael Herrington's brilliant year at Yarmouth

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.