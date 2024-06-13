'Let's hope he's half as good' - have we just seen the next Blue Point at Nottingham?

Aomori City is following in hallowed hoofprints and has a long way to go to match his top-class predecessor but he did make a "faultless" start in the two-year-old novice event.

Godolphin won this 6f novice contest in 2018 with a Charlie Appleby -trained newcomer bought for a six-figure sum who scored by half a length on his debut.

That winner turned out to be Blue Point , a top-class sprinter who went on to score a Group 1 double in the King's Stand Stakes and Diamond Jubilee Stakes under James Doyle at Royal Ascot.

This year's winner was Aomori City, a €260,000 colt who precisely emulated that half-length success for the same owner and trainer six years on.



Doyle was on board this time and when asked the inevitable question about whether there were any similarities with the sprint superstar, he stressed: "It's too early to tell — let's hope he's half as good, that would be nice."

But this winner and runner-up Intrusively pulled fully 12 lengths clear of the rest and his jockey said: "That was a pleasing start. His work was nice and he'd worked with some winners. It was lovely and straightforward. He has a lovely attitude.

"He was probably left in front a long way out but he showed a good attitude to fend off the second horse. They're two probably quite nice animals. It felt like we quickened well and galloped out strong.

"He was faultless — first day at school he passed every test."

Doyle, who also took the mile maiden on Indemnity, will be on board the pick of Wathnan Racing's two-year-olds at Royal Ascot next week.

Asked which he was most looking forward to, the jockey said: "Catalyse worked very nicely the other morning, whether he's quite good enough to win the Coventry I'm not sure and Aidan O'Brien's horses look pretty smart. Shadow Army will run in the Windsor Castle and he worked really nicely the other morning."

He singled out Jersey Stakes contender Haatem as his best hope overall and said: "He'll be the shortest-priced of all of ours, I'd imagine. He's dual Guineas-placed. While it's not ideal dropping back a furlong he's not short of speed and he travels strongly."

