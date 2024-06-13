'He's like a pet' - veteran Anif continues Michael Herrington's brilliant year at Yarmouth

Michael Herrington's remarkable record at the track this year continued when veteran Anif rolled back the years again in the opening 7f apprentice handicap.

The ten-year-old led home a yard one-two at the Norfolk venue last month and did so again when he accounted for better-fancied stablemate Alexander James by a length and three-quarters under Sam Feilden.

"He did it well again," Herrington said. "The kid gave him a lovely ride and got a great position in the race. It was perfect in the end. He clearly loves the track and that softer ground too.

"We don't come here often but go if we think we have a good chance of winning. That's the second one-two here this year, which is lovely."

A return to Yarmouth, where Herrington's strike-rate is 50 per cent in 2024, is on the cards for Anif following his 13th success.

"He's like a pet," he added. "My wife rides him every day and there's nothing malicious about him. He's definitely a yard favourite and I think there's another apprentice race in around two weeks' time he could definitely go for."

Winning return

Hidden Pearl made a fine comeback when landing the 1m6f handicap for the second year in a row.

The John Berry-trained eight-year-old had been absent for 323 days, but defied her lengthy layoff with a two-and-a-quarter length success.

Strong form

William Knight took his strong strike-rate in the last fortnight to 27 per cent with Atlantic Gamble's win in the mile handicap.

