Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:00 Yarmouth

'He's like a pet' - veteran Anif continues Michael Herrington's brilliant year at Yarmouth

Anif: 40-1 winner at Yarmouth under jockey Ben Sanderson
Anif (pictured winning at Newcastle, black cap): won again at Yarmouth on ThursdayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play7 ran
14:00 YarmouthFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 7fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Anif
    12/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Alexander James
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Realised
    7/2

Michael Herrington's remarkable record at the track this year continued when veteran Anif rolled back the years again in the opening 7f apprentice handicap.

The ten-year-old led home a yard one-two at the Norfolk venue last month and did so again when he accounted for better-fancied stablemate Alexander James by a length and three-quarters under Sam Feilden.

"He did it well again," Herrington said. "The kid gave him a lovely ride and got a great position in the race. It was perfect in the end. He clearly loves the track and that softer ground too. 

"We don't come here often but go if we think we have a good chance of winning. That's the second one-two here this year, which is lovely."

A return to Yarmouth, where Herrington's strike-rate is 50 per cent in 2024, is on the cards for Anif following his 13th success.

"He's like a pet," he added. "My wife rides him every day and there's nothing malicious about him. He's definitely a yard favourite and I think there's another apprentice race in around two weeks' time he could definitely go for."

Winning return

Hidden Pearl made a fine comeback when landing the 1m6f handicap for the second year in a row.

The John Berry-trained eight-year-old had been absent for 323 days, but defied her lengthy layoff with a two-and-a-quarter length success.

Strong form

William Knight took his strong strike-rate in the last fortnight to 27 per cent with Atlantic Gamble's win in the mile handicap.

Read these next:

'Let's hope he's half as good' - James Doyle impressed after Aomori City emulates Blue Point on Nottingham debut 

'He'll go on to much better things' - 525,000gns debutant Anno Domini defies trouble in-running to strike for Godolphin 

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
14:00 YarmouthPlay
Quinnbet Second To The Favourite Apprentice Handicap7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Anif
    12/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Alexander James
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Realised
    7/2
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers