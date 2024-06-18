'He was faultless today' - Jim Crowley takes control as Israr lands record-extending fifth Wolferton for Gosdens

Jim Crowley described Israr's performance as "faultless" after the jockey registered his 16th Royal Ascot winner when landing the Listed Wolferton Stakes for John and Thady Gosden.

The son of Muhaarar ended a six-race winless run when powering clear of the Wathnan-owned pair Haunted Dream and stablemate Torito to provide the Clarehaven team with a record-extending fifth success in the 1m2f contest.

It was the first time the five-year-old had scored since the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last July, and Crowley believes the race opened up for the winner, who went one better than his Huxley Stakes second at Chester last month.

Crowley said: "I had a nice pitch in the race and I was happy to be down the rail, I was hoping to work my way through horses but all of a sudden two furlongs out it opened up like the Red Sea. It never happens normally when you need it.

"In fairness to the horse he got there, he didn't stop and he put his head down. It was the perfect trip and he loves fast ground, and I think a nice good, even tempo is key. He was faultless today."

Crowley was travelling well on board Israr turning for home and took full advantage of the space alongside the rail before quickening at the two-furlong pole and pulling three and a quarter lengths clear of Haunted Dream and Torito.

It was a 65th royal winner for John Gosden – his tenth with son Thady – and he said: "He got a dream run up the inside but normally here it doesn't open up. They went a good gallop and he did it very well. I'm delighted for Sheikha Hissa and the horse."

