'He took a lot of pulling up after the line' - Cerulean Bay impresses on debut for O'Meara and Sexton

Cerulean Bay scored on his debut when narrowly denying Jonny Concrete in the 6f maiden under apprentice jockey Ryan Sexton.

The son of New Bay broke from stall one and made steady headway before taking the lead in the final strides and scoring by a nose.

He provided Sexton with his first winner for trainer David O'Meara and his first success at Hamilton.

"He was all over the place and it was only in the last 100 yards that he got the hang of things," the jockey told Racing TV.

"We wanted to get some cover but we were drawn wide so we had to drop back. For him to pick up like he did is impressive.

"They went a decent gallop and it might work out to be a good maiden. He took a lot of pulling up after the line so he should keep progressing."

Goldie on target

Lochnaver justified favouritism with a comfortable success in the 1m4f apprentice handicap for trainer Jim Goldie.

The five-year-old, who was second at the track last time, travelled strongly before scoring by four lengths under Amie Waugh.

