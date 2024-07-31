More to come from Maljoom after Sussex second says Haggas - plus Coolmore reaction to beaten favourite Henry Longfellow

Finishing second to this year's 2,000 Guineas winner was a sign of exciting things to come for Maljoom after he delighted the William Haggas team in the Sussex Stakes .

The five-year-old produced a career-best performance to finish a length and a half behind Notable Speech at Glorious Goodwood, closing fast to sweep past Facteur Cheval and the fourth-placed Henry Longfellow.

A slow start, which is customary for Maljoom, put him at the rear of the field, but his impressive turn of foot left his trainer considering a drop back in trip.

"That was very good," Haggas said. "Each run this year he's getting better and he's a beautiful horse. He's always slow away and you can't give these good horses ground, but he ran on very well. I'd like to try him over a mile and a quarter next and I'd hope there's still more to come."

William Haggas: "That was very good" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jockey Tom Marquand was also optimistic the best days lie ahead for a horse who has had an interrupted career.

He said: "That was huge. He gave away ground out the gates, but he's always done that; we just thought with the blinkers on he might not do it today.

"He's run brilliantly, he's just gone down to a Guineas winner. He's still on his comeback trail and he's not all the way there yet. Even though he's three years into his career he's a horse we can continue to look forward to, which is amazing."

The mood was less jubilant in the Ballydoyle camp after the 11-10 favourite Henry Longfellow led for much of the race but failed to find extra under Ryan Moore in the final furlong and could finish only fourth.

Aidan O'Brien was absent from the track, but part-owner Michael Tabor, whose blue and orange colours are carried by the Dubawi colt, said: "It's difficult to say. Another horse [Sonny Liston] bustled him up a bit early in the race, which didn't help, but Ryan said he was never comfortable on this track. Once you're not comfortable here, it's all over.

"He has to be a lot better than that, but only time will tell – like everything in life."

Read more:

'Amazing' Notable Speech emulates Frankel by completing Guineas-Sussex Stakes double in scorching style

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.