Harry Cobden enjoying title push as Wincanton double extends his lead to 15 over Sean Bowen

Harry Cobden extended his lead to 15 over Sean Bowen in the jump jockeys’ championship with a double on the seven-race card.

Cobden was successful aboard the Anthony Honeyball-trained Juniper in the 3m1f mares’ handicap chase having won on the ten-year-old at Taunton last month.

He then followed up on 1-4 favourite Don’t Tell Su for boss Paul Nicholls in division two of the 1m7f maiden hurdle, the six-year-old having been placed on his three previous starts.

Asked about his title push, Cobden told Racing TV: “I’m enjoying it. There’s Aintree, Ayr and Sandown coming up and I have lots of good rides ahead. The next four weeks is going to be very busy.”

On his winners, he added: “Jumping is Juniper’s main asset and she pinged every fence. She’s getting on a little bit but is lightly raced for her age.

“Don’t Tell Su has taken a bit of time but is coming together. He’s a nice horse and likes better ground.”

Court rules

Chloe’s Court enhanced her course record over hurdles to two wins and a second from three starts with victory in the feature 3m½f mares’ handicap hurdle under a determined Harry Kimber ride for trainer Robert Walford, who enjoyed a quickfire across-the-card double, when Flash Gorcombe won the 2m handicap chase at Hereford.

Double delight

After a disappointing Cheltenham, Fergal O’Brien and Paddy Brennan continued their uptick in fortune on this card. The pair were on the scoresheet with Denemethy in division one of the 1m7f maiden hurdle and topweight Plaisir Des Flos in the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle.

