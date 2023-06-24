Racing Post logo
Great magician pulls a rabbit out of the hat - Jamie Spencer steals the show on the final day of Royal Ascot

A delighted Jamie Spencer after winning the Jubilee
Jamie Spencer after conjuring Khaadem's 80-1 win in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was how every dyed-in-the-wool racing fan wanted the last day of Royal Ascot 2023 to go: a heartwarming victory in exalted company for a veteran rider who has endured for decades and shows no sign of losing his gift for conjuring success on the biggest stages.

But that's enough about Jamie Spencer, I'm sure you want to hear about Frankie and his farewell, don't you?

Actually, I don't think that is quite enough about Jamie Spencer. I know we're in the thick of an entire deserved season of long goodbyes for the man who has carried British racing on his shoulders for more than three decades, but if there's a gnarly old stager who deserves to be mentioned in the same breath, then surely it's Spencer.

Read the full story

author image
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
Published on 24 June 2023Last updated 18:56, 24 June 2023
