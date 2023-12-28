Irish Point's odds slashed for Stayers' Hurdle after laying down marker with 11-length success

Racing Post logo
Irish Point laid down a serious marker for the Stayers' Hurdle in March with a dominant victory in the Grade 1 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Stepping up to 2m7½f for the first time, Irish Point travelled strongly off a slow pace under Jack Kennedy, cruised to the front between the final two hurdles and dashed away from the back of the last to beat Asterion Forlonge in second and Ballyadam in third.

His 11-length success was enough to catapult Irish Point to the head of the Stayers' Hurdle market, with Paddy Power going to 4-1 (from 16) to share favouritism with his Gordon Elliott-trained stablemate Teahupoo and French raider Theleme. He is a best-price 6-1 (from 16) with bet365.

Sent off the even-money favourite on this occasion, Irish Point was beaten only a head by Marine Nationale in last season's Royal Bond and landed the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle in April.

He gave Magical Zoe 13lb and a comprehensive beating in a 2m1f Grade 3 at Down Royal last month and took the step up in trip in his stride here, albeit this was by no means a true test of stamina. Nevertheless, he could hardly have been more impressive and left some good horses in his wake after the final hurdle.

"He was very professional, settled and did everything great," said Elliott. "You're always worried stepping up to three miles. It's a nice race to win, we've a couple for that division now and it's a good problem to have. Jack said to me there that all I have to do now is make sure to split them up!"

Galopin Des Champs back to his brilliant best with 23-length win over Gerri Colombe in Savills Chase 

Lewis PorteousReporter

Published on 28 December 2023inReports

Last updated 15:00, 28 December 2023

