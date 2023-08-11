First the snub, then the glory: Thore Hammer Hansen proves a point in award-winning style

The day started somewhat disappointingly for the Lionesses but then got better. The same was true for Saffie Osborne and Thore Hammer Hansen.

It would be wrong to say the large Ascot crowd was riveted by England's World Cup quarter-final. Having fallen a goal behind Colombia in the first half, Sarina Wiegman's players were the ones in front as a small handful of racegoers watched the final minutes of a match that was ending while the first Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup runners headed to post.

"Looking a bit tired," said a man to the guy on his left as both looked up at a screen positioned by a branch of the Ascot Shop. "They're looking a bit tired," agreed the other gentleman. "Don't lose it there for Pete's sake," said his friend during a momentarily nervous exchange. "Go on, have a go!" remarked the second man as England made a late attempt on goal. No goal was scored but the final whistle blew soon after. There was polite applause from the people watching the screen.