'The thing Americans do best is dirt racing' - is City Of Troy backable at 10-3 for the Breeders' Cup Classic?

City Of Troy cemented his reputation as the best three-year-old in Europe when winning the Juddmonte International at York last week. Connections have set their sights on a tilt at the Breeders' Cup Classic, but is he a backable price at a general 10-3? Three tipsters have their say . . .

'I couldn't back him at such short odds'

By Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor

My knowledge of the US racing scene isn't that strong, but history tells us that winning the Breeders' Cup Classic on dirt against the best America has to offer is close to impossible and I couldn't back City Of Troy at such short odds to buck the trends.

He is without doubt the best three-year-old in Europe and there have been hints that this might not be the strongest Classic line-up ever assembled, but the one thing the Americans do best in racing is dirt racing and it will take a remarkable performance for City Of Troy to beat them in their own backyard.

'He will make them go a bit if he happens to handle the surface'

By David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

The honest answer is I haven't a clue whether 10-3 is a good price or not. It could be a brilliant price, or it could just as easily be a brutal one.

The dirt scene in America would not be my forte, that's if I even have a forte, but I didn't see anything in the Travers Stakes that looked in any way awesome.

Fierceness, Thorpedo Anna and Sierra Leone all look much of a muchness to me and, while they are talented performers in their own right for sure, surely City Of Troy will make them go a bit if he happens to handle the surface.

City Of Troy strides clear of Calandagan in the Juddmonte International Credit: Edward Whitaker

That's the big question and you won't know the answer until about 200 yards into the race. The intense early pace doesn't bother me and I agree with Aidan O'Brien that he will be in his comfort zone through the early stages if he takes to the dirt.

Rewinding back to your original question: is 10-3 value? I wouldn't back him at that, but you wouldn't like to be laying him either looking at the opposition.

Apologies, you're probably none the wiser after all that.

'A tendency to hang could be a major pitfall'

By Harry Wilson, The Punt tipster

I don't think it would surprise anyone if City Of Troy won, but there are a few reasons that make him impossible to back at those odds for me – his potential lack of suitability to dirt, his tendency to hang and the Del Mar circuit.

Aidan O'Brien has never wavered from the fact City Of Troy is best on a quick surface, and he looked laboured in softer conditions in the Eclipse, which, along with his action, doesn't bode well for him getting through dirt, albeit his sire Justify was a US Triple Crown winner on that surface.

Just as he had done at Sandown, he hung to his right in the International, which I hate to see, and that could be a major pitfall at a track like Del Mar if he doesn't break as sharply as he did at York and has to challenge wide.

In any case, he'll struggle to dictate matters like he did that day, with there sure to be fierce competition for the lead, none more so than from main market rival Fierceness, who has shown his rivals a clean pair of heels in the straight the last two times and could prove hard to catch. I'd much rather be with him at the prices.

