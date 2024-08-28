Racing Post logo
Opinion
Richard Forristal
premium

Pom-poms at the ready - park your cynicism and just enjoy the City Of Troy Classic ride

author image
Ireland editor
The Breeders' Cup Classic is still on the cards for City Of Troy
Immortality awaits City Of Troy if he can add the Breeders' Cup Classic to his CV

You don't have to look too hard to locate copious volumes of cynicism in this game. Opening X will usually do the trick. 

I like to think I can scoff as scornfully as anyone, and it's surely an acquired trait. Life probably does it to all of us, to greater or lesser degrees. Nevertheless, my default setting has always been a little naive, so pardon my innocence in willingly embracing the City Of Troy proselytism.

If we're not allowed to get excited about a horse like him then what's the point? Even for a tired old jumps purist like me the allure of a Flat horse of rare calibre is intoxicating. 

Published on in
Richard Forristal

Last updated

