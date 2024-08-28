- More
Pom-poms at the ready - park your cynicism and just enjoy the City Of Troy Classic ride
You don't have to look too hard to locate copious volumes of cynicism in this game. Opening X will usually do the trick.
I like to think I can scoff as scornfully as anyone, and it's surely an acquired trait. Life probably does it to all of us, to greater or lesser degrees. Nevertheless, my default setting has always been a little naive, so pardon my innocence in willingly embracing the City Of Troy proselytism.
If we're not allowed to get excited about a horse like him then what's the point? Even for a tired old jumps purist like me the allure of a Flat horse of rare calibre is intoxicating.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRichard Forristal
Last updated
- A decline in Irish racing's key metrics may be understandable - but the jumps figures are alarming
- Where have all the good Irish horses gone? Ezeliya's exit hammers home dearth of quality outside O'Brien & Sons Inc
- More poor attendances, a leadership vacuum and crocodile tears - Racing Inc really is a slow-motion car crash right now
- The Curragh has struggled to win back racegoers - and inflicting a card like Irish Derby day on people won't help
- No preview nights, no endless build-up, no entries in some cases - and Royal Ascot is all the better for it
- A decline in Irish racing's key metrics may be understandable - but the jumps figures are alarming
- Where have all the good Irish horses gone? Ezeliya's exit hammers home dearth of quality outside O'Brien & Sons Inc
- More poor attendances, a leadership vacuum and crocodile tears - Racing Inc really is a slow-motion car crash right now
- The Curragh has struggled to win back racegoers - and inflicting a card like Irish Derby day on people won't help
- No preview nights, no endless build-up, no entries in some cases - and Royal Ascot is all the better for it