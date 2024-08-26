- More
'He'd be the kind of horse I'd like to ride' - US riding legend Jerry Bailey thinks City Of Troy has right credentials for Breeders' Cup Classic
Jerry Bailey, who along with fellow hall of famer Chris McCarron has won the Breeders' Cup Classic on more occasions than any other rider, believes City Of Troy stacks up favourably against the best dirt horses in the United States.
Bailey, who landed the Classic five times among almost 6,000 career winners, has been impressed with City Of Troy's dominance in Britain this season and has little doubt trainer Aidan O'Brien and owners the Coolmore partners are right to target last week's impressive Juddmonte International hero at the most prestigious dirt race outside the Kentucky Derby.
"His pedigree suggests that it probably would work," said Bailey, who retired from race riding in 2006 and is now a racing analyst for NBC Sports. "You can never be certain about things like this and you have to depend on the people nearest the horse.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- Downpatrick: Chart Topper hits all the right notes on impressive jumps debut
- 'I think he'll be very competitive in a wide-open Champion Chase division' - Barry Connell can't wait for Marine Nationale return
- The Lion In Winter given €1 million race target as Aidan O'Brien maps out plans for his juvenile jewels
- 'No pace is ever quick enough for him' - City Of Troy will relish early intensity of Breeders' Cup Classic says Aidan O'Brien
- Curragh: red-hot 1,000 Guineas favourite Bedtime Story out to extend unbeaten record for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore
- Downpatrick: Chart Topper hits all the right notes on impressive jumps debut
- 'I think he'll be very competitive in a wide-open Champion Chase division' - Barry Connell can't wait for Marine Nationale return
- The Lion In Winter given €1 million race target as Aidan O'Brien maps out plans for his juvenile jewels
- 'No pace is ever quick enough for him' - City Of Troy will relish early intensity of Breeders' Cup Classic says Aidan O'Brien
- Curragh: red-hot 1,000 Guineas favourite Bedtime Story out to extend unbeaten record for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore