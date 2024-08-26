'He'd be the kind of horse I'd like to ride' - US riding legend Jerry Bailey thinks City Of Troy has right credentials for Breeders' Cup Classic

Jerry Bailey, who along with fellow hall of famer Chris McCarron has won the Breeders' Cup Classic on more occasions than any other rider, believes City Of Troy stacks up favourably against the best dirt horses in the United States.

Bailey, who landed the Classic five times among almost 6,000 career winners, has been impressed with City Of Troy's dominance in Britain this season and has little doubt trainer Aidan O'Brien and owners the Coolmore partners are right to target last week's impressive Juddmonte International hero at the most prestigious dirt race outside the Kentucky Derby.

"His pedigree suggests that it probably would work," said Bailey, who retired from race riding in 2006 and is now a racing analyst for NBC Sports. "You can never be certain about things like this and you have to depend on the people nearest the horse.