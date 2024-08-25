'No pace is ever quick enough for him' - City Of Troy will relish early intensity of Breeders' Cup Classic says Aidan O'Brien

The quicker they go, the better he will be. That is the message from Aidan O'Brien regarding City Of Troy 's audacious bid for Breeders' Cup Classic glory, via a key workout at Southwell.

Last week's explosive Juddmonte International winner is the general favourite at between 3-1 and 4-1 for the Classic, for which Fierceness is a top-priced 6-1 after fending off Thorpedo Anna in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday.

A traditional major concern for European horses tackling the Classic on dirt is whether they can cope with the early intensity of the race, but O'Brien is adamant City Of Troy has the necessary natural speed not only to survive but to prosper at Del Mar on November 2.