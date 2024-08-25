- More
'No pace is ever quick enough for him' - City Of Troy will relish early intensity of Breeders' Cup Classic says Aidan O'Brien
The quicker they go, the better he will be. That is the message from Aidan O'Brien regarding City Of Troy's audacious bid for Breeders' Cup Classic glory, via a key workout at Southwell.
Last week's explosive Juddmonte International winner is the general favourite at between 3-1 and 4-1 for the Classic, for which Fierceness is a top-priced 6-1 after fending off Thorpedo Anna in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday.
A traditional major concern for European horses tackling the Classic on dirt is whether they can cope with the early intensity of the race, but O'Brien is adamant City Of Troy has the necessary natural speed not only to survive but to prosper at Del Mar on November 2.
The Lion In Winter given €1 million race target as Aidan O'Brien maps out plans for his juvenile jewels
Curragh: red-hot 1,000 Guineas favourite Bedtime Story out to extend unbeaten record for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore
'Our expectation is that the number of shops will continue to decline' - alarm in Ireland over proposed hike in betting duty
Vauban poised to contest Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday as Willie Mullins firms up Ebor festival plans
'Put on more races for lower-grade horses rather than penalising top yards' - Philip Rothwell on HRI plan for restricted races
