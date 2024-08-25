Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 ChepstowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 ChepstowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'No pace is ever quick enough for him' - City Of Troy will relish early intensity of Breeders' Cup Classic says Aidan O'Brien

City Of Troy (Ryan Moore) are led by Pat Keating and David Hickey (right) after the Juddmonte International
City Of Troy: Breeders' Cup Classic is end-of-season targetCredit: Edward Whitaker

The quicker they go, the better he will be. That is the message from Aidan O'Brien regarding City Of Troy's audacious bid for Breeders' Cup Classic glory, via a key workout at Southwell. 

Last week's explosive Juddmonte International winner is the general favourite at between 3-1 and 4-1 for the Classic, for which Fierceness is a top-priced 6-1 after fending off Thorpedo Anna in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday.

A traditional major concern for European horses tackling the Classic on dirt is whether they can cope with the early intensity of the race, but O'Brien is adamant City Of Troy has the necessary natural speed not only to survive but to prosper at Del Mar on November 2.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland