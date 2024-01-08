Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Irish Gold Cup 'still very much in the mix' for Galopin Des Champs before defence of Cheltenham crown says Willie Mullins

Paul Townend celebrates Savills Chase success on Galopin Des Champs
Galopin Des Champs: back to his best in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over ChristmasCredit: Patrick McCann

Galopin Des Champs ran only twice before his glorious Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning performance last year, but Willie Mullins could deviate from that plan this season as he is keen for him to defend his Irish Gold Cup title at the Dublin Racing Festival next month, which would be a third outing before the festival.

The 180-rated superstar chaser returned to his brilliant best with a 23-length romp in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas festival, firmly putting Gerri Colombe in his place, and Mullins has been delighted with the way he has bounced out of that breathtaking display.

His lethargic reappearance in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown is a distant memory now as the type of performance which has charmed us for most of his career returned at the most opportune time, just as this season's Gold Cup was starting to have a wide-open look to it.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 8 January 2024inIreland

Last updated 18:00, 8 January 2024

icon
more inIreland
more inIreland