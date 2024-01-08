Irish Gold Cup 'still very much in the mix' for Galopin Des Champs before defence of Cheltenham crown says Willie Mullins

Galopin Des Champs ran only twice before his glorious Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning performance last year, but Willie Mullins could deviate from that plan this season as he is keen for him to defend his Irish Gold Cup title at the Dublin Racing Festival next month, which would be a third outing before the festival.

The 180-rated superstar chaser returned to his brilliant best with a 23-length romp in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas festival, firmly putting Gerri Colombe in his place, and Mullins has been delighted with the way he has bounced out of that breathtaking display.

His lethargic reappearance in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown is a distant memory now as the type of performance which has charmed us for most of his career returned at the most opportune time, just as this season's Gold Cup was starting to have a wide-open look to it.