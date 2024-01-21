L'Homme Presse cut for Cheltenham Gold Cup after making winning return in Fleur de Lys Chase

L’Homme Presse threw down his marker for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup with a comeback win in the Fleur de Lys Chase, with bookmakers shortening him to 9-1 (from 14) for the Grade 1 at the Cheltenham Festival after his Lingfield success.

Trained by Venetia Williams for Andy Edwards and Peter Pink, L’Homme Presse had not raced since unseating jockey Charlie Deutsch at the final fence in the 2022 King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Given the absence, those associated with L’Homme Presse’s main market rival, Protektorat, were keen to make the race a test. The nine-year-old bounced into the lead and set a strong gallop under jockey Harry Skelton, with Deutsch needing to niggly and chivvy his mount along from time to time.

However, having brought L’Homme Presse alongside Protektorat on the run to the top of the hill, the favourite clicked into gear on the run down into the home straight and his abundant class started to shine through.

L'Homme Presse: was returning from over a year off Credit: Mark Cranham

He was measured at the final three fences and held on to take a comfortable victory despite Protektorat tenaciously trying to get back at him all the way to the line.

Deutsch said: “He was quite laid back all the way and just had to find his feet. I was squeezing along trying to keep tabs on Harry and then I really had to ask some questions of him down the back to get him upsides and involved. I wanted to be upsides going up the hill as when [Protektorat] kicks down the hill we’ll be upside him and the best horse then wins.

"He’s only really woken up when I’ve got upsides and jumped the first in the straight and then he’s really run to the line, but it’s taken some time to wind him up. It shows his class as it wasn’t really happening and he’s had a few gears at the end.

L'Homme Presse: was cut for Cheltenham Gold Cup in March Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I didn’t expect him to be quite as rusty today but he’s shown plenty of class. He definitely stays but he’s got speed as well and that’s what you need for a Gold Cup."

Williams expressed her satisfaction at L'Homme Presse being able to show his talent and stamina after an extended absence from the course.

"It’s fantastic and this has been a long time in the coming," she said. "The owners have been patient and it was a proper race today. There were stayers that were going to eek out any weakness. He’s a stayer, of course, but you can’t expect to see them plumb the depths of their stamina after a long time off. I’m sure he’ll improve a bit but don’t expect masses of improvement."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

