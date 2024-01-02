Fastorslow to be given Dublin Chase option at Leopardstown in preparation for Galopin Des Champs clash in Gold Cup

Fastorslow could get a surprise entry over two miles and a furlong at the Dublin Racing Festival next month, but the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March remains the number-one target for the horse bookmakers believe is the biggest threat to defending champion Galopin Des Champs.

Sean and Bernardine Mulryan's dual Grade 1 winner featured among a historic low of 20 horses when entries for the Gold Cup were revealed on Tuesday, a drop of seven from the worst figure in the modern era, set in 2023.

Trainer Martin Brassil elected not to run Fastorslow on ground he considered to be unsuitable on day three of the Leopardstown Christmas festival. Skipping the Savills Chase denied racing fans the chance to witness his fourth meeting with last season's Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs, a rival he has beaten on his last two starts in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup and the John Durkan Memorial Chase.