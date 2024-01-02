Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Festival Fields
premium

Fastorslow to be given Dublin Chase option at Leopardstown in preparation for Galopin Des Champs clash in Gold Cup

Fastorslow with [L-R] Martin Brassil, Bernadine Mulryan, JJ Slevin and Sean Mulryan after winning the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup
Fastorslow: 4-1 second favourite for the Cheltenham Gold CupCredit: Patrick McCann

Fastorslow could get a surprise entry over two miles and a furlong at the Dublin Racing Festival next month, but the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March remains the number-one target for the horse bookmakers believe is the biggest threat to defending champion Galopin Des Champs.

Sean and Bernardine Mulryan's dual Grade 1 winner featured among a historic low of 20 horses when entries for the Gold Cup were revealed on Tuesday, a drop of seven from the worst figure in the modern era, set in 2023.

Trainer Martin Brassil elected not to run Fastorslow on ground he considered to be unsuitable on day three of the Leopardstown Christmas festival. Skipping the Savills Chase denied racing fans the chance to witness his fourth meeting with last season's Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs, a rival he has beaten on his last two starts in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup and the John Durkan Memorial Chase.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 2 January 2024inFestival Fields

Last updated 20:00, 2 January 2024

icon
more inFestival Fields
more inFestival Fields