Expert jury: who excited you for Royal Ascot at the Curragh on Sunday?

Top-class horses were in action across Irish 1,000 Guineas day at the Curragh, but who caught the eye of the Racing Post experts with a view to Royal Ascot next month?

'Matrika looks a big player for Royal Ascot'

I thought Matrika won the opening maiden in fine style and she looks a big player in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. Aidan O’Brien won that Group 3 last season with Irish 1,000 Guineas runner-up Meditate, and Matrika looks like another smart prospect.

The No Nay Never filly was always travelling comfortably under Ryan Moore and powered into the lead in impressive fashion before not seeming to do a great deal once she hit the front. The three-quarter-length winning margin doesn’t accurately depict her superiority and she shaped as if she had loads left in the tank.

O’Brien noted post-race that she can be quite lazy at home and that reinforces the opinion she may keep a bit for herself, but the experience of getting her head in front here will do her the world of good.

Conor Fennelly, reporter

'It will be fascinating to see the pair clash again'

As Ryan Moore referred to in his interview after winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup aboard Luxembourg, the middle-distance division is incredibly competitive this year and has an interesting look to it after events this week.

Hukum overturned Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard on Thursday and last year’s winner of that Sandown Group 3, Bay Bridge, chased home Luxembourg at the Curragh on Sunday.

Bay Bridge had been favourite for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes before being beaten in Sunday's Group 1, with Luxembourg now joining him as a general 3-1 shot for the feature race on the Wednesday of the royal meeting.

There was half a length between Luxembourg, who benefited from a brilliant front-running ride by Moore, and Bay Bridge on what was the first time they had run against each other. Therefore, it will be fascinating to see the pair clash again if they do take each other on at Royal Ascot next month.

Bay Bridge was second to State Of Rest under Moore in the same race when sent off the odds-on favourite last year, but has to be seriously respected over the same course and distance as his Champion Stakes victory. Luxembourg on the other hand has never run at Ascot and it will be interesting to see whether the front-running tactics will be employed again for a horse who put his fifth-placed effort in a Group 2 on his comeback firmly behind him.

Charlie Huggins, reporter

Luxembourg holds off Bay Bridge in the Tattersalls Gold Cup

'Tahiyra was undoubtedly the standout horse'

My choice is blindingly obvious, but Tahiyra was undoubtedly the standout horse with a view to Royal Ascot and she is still a fairly backable price.

She was sent off 2-5 in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and beat a horse rated 5lb lower by a length and a half which, on paper, is not massively impressive. However, it was a slowly run race and she struggled for room at a key point so I think this can be marked up. She overcame everything, which is a sign of a good horse, and was by far the best in the race.

I would not be totally convinced this was a big improvement from her close second in the 1,000 Guineas, but I certainly fancy her to reverse Newmarket placings with Mawj in the Coronation Stakes. The 7-4 available is fair to me.

Royal Ascot could just be the start, too. I imagine she will have won at the top level over ten furlongs by the end of the season.

James Stevens, reporter

