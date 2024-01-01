Derby runner Dear My Friend shows his class to win valuable mile handicap

The fact connections opted to run him in the Derby shows how highly regarded Dear My Friend is, and he bounced back to his best with a convincing success in the £45,000 mile handicap.

Middleham Park Racing's chestnut had proved disappointing since trailing in 13th of 14 behind Auguste Rodin at Epsom, finishing last on his next two starts at Royal Ascot and York, but he defied a troubled passage and stretched two lengths clear of his market rival Symbol Of Light under Joe Fanning.

Mike Prince, who manages the horse, said of the Charlie Johnston-trained runner: "The world was his oyster at the start of last season but his wind got in his way. We did his wind and we gelded him and you're never quite sure what's going to happen but he'd worked well last week.

"We thought he was well handicapped off 97 on his Burradon Stakes win and his run behind Victoria Road and Blue Rose Cen as a two-year-old. We could look at All-Weather Finals Day now, with a run in February and March beforehand."

One to watch

The Horsewatchers are known as a shrewd group of owners and they enjoyed another success when Penzance got the better of Storm Catcher to complete a treble in the 1m2f handicap under Alistair Rawlinson.

Williams winner

Ian Williams will be in for an excellent 2024 if the opening 2m½f handicap was anything to go by as he trained the first and second in Zealandia, ridden by Kieran O'Neill, and Enemy.

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.