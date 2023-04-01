De la Sayette shines in Lincoln yet again as bigger prize fund brings about brighter start to the turf season
It is said the first season without a claim is the hardest for a jockey but every so often a talent comes along who is so precocious that they make the saying look stupid.
He might still have 15 winners to go before he officially joins the professional ranks, but you just get the feeling Benoit de la Sayette will make the transition from apprentice to professional look as smooth as his technique in the saddle.
That was certainly the impression as he slid stylishly along the rail aboard Migration to land the Pertemps Network Lincoln, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Flat turf season in Britain.
