Conditional Luke Scott bags another winner and has leading Aintree hope to look forward to

Conditional Luke Scott has a big chance to look forward to at the Grand National meeting next month, and continued his good spell when partnering Classic Maestro to a third win of the campaign in the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

The Jennie Candlish-trained six-year-old came out on top after a battle with Pirates' Tale to get back on the winning trail after being denied a hat-trick at Lingfield last time by the progressive Doyouknowwhatimean.

Scott, recording his first winner at the track said: "He won that well and when the other horse came to us I knew he'd stay, and he did right to the line."

The winning rider is eagerly anticipating being reunited with Rewired in the £50,000 Lydiate Handicap Hurdle at Aintree on April 12. He rode the Richard Newland and Jamie Insole-trained runner to back-to-back wins before he was pulled up in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso.

Scott added: "The plan is for him to go to Aintree for the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle, and he's one to look forward to. The season started slowly for me, but it's going well at the moment."

Another super Scott

Jeremy Scott's excellent spell, kicked off by Golden Ace's Cheltenham Festival success, continued as both of his runners on the day won.

Joe Cotton got the ball rolling with a wide-margin win in the 2m3f novice handicap chase, before Bampton Star held off Gingerbred to land the 3m handicap chase.

Goats KO King

James King missed his ride on The Wolf in the 3m hunter chase after runaway goats caused a blockage on the M5, but the 13-8 shot, ridden by Martin McIntyre, was pulled up in a race won by Drop Flight .

