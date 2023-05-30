Classic winner Andrea Atzeni stays on a roll with Brighton double

Less than 24 hours after Classic glory in Germany, Andrea Atzeni was back in the winner's enclosure with a double sealed by the progressive Confils.

The breezy seaside course was a far cry from Cologne's German 2,000 Guineas but Atzeni followed up his impressive win with Angers on Monday by landing the mile handicap with Confils and a maiden success on Thawg.

"It was a great day yesterday, so it's really good to keep the winners coming," Atzeni said. "I was quite confident on Thawg as she's big and it wasn't the strongest of races, while Confils is a course-and-distance winner over the same sort of ground, which definitely helps around here. She only got going once she hit the rising ground and hopefully she can go again."

Confils' trainer George Baker was thrilled to see the seven-year-old mare continue her resurgence with a second Brighton success this month.

"I imagine there's as big a trophy here as Andrea got in Cologne," Baker joked.

"It's great to have a jockey like him on board and this win means quite a lot as Confils has had issues. She was a bleeder and they very rarely come back from that.

"We put her out on the farm at home and just forgot about her, and she's bounced back when the easy call would have been to retire her. We gave her nine months off and her first two starts back weren't promising, but then she won earlier this month and that made this race pivotal, as it proved she wasn't going backwards.

"We'll think about running her in a better handicap off a low weight next."

Cove comes good

Alfred Cove finally broke his maiden at the 17th attempt in decisive fashion after making all to land the 5½f handicap under Mollie Phillips.

The Tony Carroll-trained four-year-old delivered on a morning gamble that saw him backed into 2-1 favourite despite finishing eighth in his previous start just four days earlier.

Mollie Phillips and Alfred Cove (second right) on their way to victory at Brighton Credit: Mike Hewitt (Getty Images)

"It's taken a while but the instructions were to get him out handy and Mollie balanced him beautifully," said Stuart Miles of the Sf Racing Club. "She said he was straightforward and you can't ask for more than that."

Also present from the nine-member syndicate was Billy Onions, who made a four-and-a-half-hour train journey from Shrewsbury to witness the success.

"It was a long train journey down but it's worth it," Onions said. "For the price of a nice holiday we get a chance to be part of something great like this. It's been great fun."

Threebars on top

It was a day of celebration for Richard Hannon's family after Threebars swept to success in the 7f handicap on Hannon snr's 78th birthday.

The three-year-old filly, who is also owned by Hannon, went one better than her narrow second 13 days earlier to strike under Tyrese Cameron by half a length.

