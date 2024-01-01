Max McNeill's patience being rewarded as Butch completes hat-trick in warm handicap hurdle

Prominent owner Max McNeill's helicopter to Cheltenham was grounded because of the weather but he was floating on air after Butch landed what looked a warm edition of the 3m handicap hurdle, securing a hat-trick in the process.

Held in the highest regard by trainer Olly Murphy, Butch prevailed by a neck under jockey-of-the-moment James Bowen, but the biggest smile on track belonged to McNeill.

He said: "We had a horse called The Butcher Said, who died in the Perth Gold Cup, and I was devastated as he we'd been through a lot with him.

"Aiden Murphy [Murphy's dad] told me to come to the yard to see this horse, who is by Kayf Tara. You've got to be patient with his progeny and I bought him with Helen Ralston and, to be fair to Helen, who is a new owner with one horse, she has been blooming patient.

"I've got other horses I can run, but we've had to be patient with him and Helen has never questioned anything."

McNeill wears his heart on his sleeve and added: "You get battered in this game and it's been a tough Christmas. We had an odds-on favourite [Three Card Brag] beaten in Ireland yesterday and it's hard. So when you have a winner, you don't go, 'That was good'. You want to bloody enjoy it, otherwise why do it? To have a horse like him is a real privilege."

Peaky Boy wins in the arms of James Bowen Credit: Edward Whitaker

Peaky buoys Henderson

An under-the-weather Nicky Henderson received a tonic when Peaky Boy landed the maiden hurdle and earned quotes for the Cheltenham Festival.

Betfair and Paddy Power went 33-1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle about the youngster, who runs in the increasingly familiar yellow silks of Olly Harris and used to be trained by Michael Scudamore.

Henderson had missed recent meetings at Kempton and Newbury with illness, but was on track and said: "That was nice – and good medicine. I feel better and thought I'd see what the world looks like again."

The trainer possesses a strong squad of novice hurdlers, which includes the Harris-owned Willmount.

Asked if Peaky Boy was a festival horse, Henderson said: "I'd say he probably wants another year before we think about that. I don't know, but it's not like he's beaten anything staggering - he's just done the job very nicely and is on the right road.

"I think that's Olly's first Cheltenham winner and I hope there's many more. He's a horse with a big future, especially over fences."

Hunter given big target

Libberty Hunter enhanced his reputation as a progressive type with a smart victory in the 2m½f novice handicap chase and could be pointed towards the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old was made 12-1 with William Hill for his future target in March after following up an easy Wincanton win with a length success over 7-4 favourite Matata.

Libberty Hunter (blue and pink silks): won the 2m½f novice handicap chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Williams said of the 3-1 scorer: "I'm delighted with that. I'd say we'll look at a Grand Annual, but we'll need another run beforehand. That race or the Red Rum at Aintree are the sort of races he'd hold his own in. Even as a novice I thought some of his jumping was proficient."

Victory was a change of luck for the owners, as Williams added: "They've had a very unlucky season with mishaps with some of their young horses at home, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong with their string. Hopefully 2024 brings them a bit more luck."

Keith Donoghue after riding Stumptown Credit: Edward Whitaker

Teahon delight

Stumptown, who produced a tame display in Newbury's Coral Gold Cup last time, got back on track in the 3m1½f handicap chase.

"He's a dude of a horse who gives everything," said Ger Teahon, part of the Furze Bush Syndicate that owns the Gavin Cromwell-trained winner.

"We were gutted at Newbury and really fancied him, but he didn't become a bad horse overnight. I'm delighted for the horse, Gavin and the team, who do super work back at home - this is a dream come true."

Breakthrough winner

Jane Williams enjoyed her first Cheltenham winner under her own name as Kel Du Large sprinted clear in the Listed bumper.

