Boldog kicks off 2024 in style for Joseph O'Brien as he powers to impressive win on stable debut

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Boldog landed the first contest of 2024 when storming five and a half lengths clear to land the opening 2m1f maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old was making his stable debut for O'Brien having previously in the care of Stuart Crawford, for whom he landed a Hexham bumper in April. The grey was keen under JJ Slevin, but rocketed to the front with an excellent jump at the second-last before stretching clear of Gorgeous Tom, who stayed on well for second.

Slevin said: "It was a good performance. He coped well with the ground, and his bumper runs were decent enough last year. He's going to be a staying horse.

"He was fine until he took off halfway down the back. It was going to be hard for him to win doing that, but he stuck it out well. Joseph is having a great season with his jumpers, and it's nice to land this one for [owners] Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. Daryl [Jacob, retained rider] is at Cheltenham, so it's lucky I got to step in."

Betfair Sportsbook gave the winner a introductory quote for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Bynx on the ball

Martin Hassett saddled the winner of the 2m1f handicap hurdle as Bynx returned to the scene of her sole career success to make it two victories and a second from three visits to the Waterford track.

The six-year-old was suited by the slight drop in trip and a change to more prominent tactics after she finished well-held at Punchestown last month and got into a splendid rhythm under Sean Flanagan before kicking away in dominant fashion after the last to score by three and a half lengths.

Hassett said: "When in doubt, call Flanagan! He gave her a masterclass of a ride and got the fractions spot on in that ground."

Mullins first

Stoke The Fire scored on his jumping debut in the 2m5½f maiden hurdle, providing Willie Mullins and owners Middleham Park Racing with a winner with their first runner together.

The five-year-old was winless in eight outings on the Flat, finishing second on his last four starts, but notched his first victory in straightforward fashion, opening up by 15 lengths at the line to justify his odds of 5-6.

Mullins said: "He jumps well for a Flat horse. I was very happy with how he handled the ground. Hopefully it will be the start of something as it is Middleham Racing's first runner for us."

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.