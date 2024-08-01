- More
Black Forza surges late to take Richmond Stakes under Dylan Browne McMonagle on jockey's first ride at Goodwood
- 1st4Black Forza9/1
- 2nd7The Strikin Vikingfav11/10
- 3rd5Intrusively40/1
Black Forza produced a late show to pick up a thrilling success in the Richmond Stakes under Dylan Browne McMonagle.
Trained by Michael O'Callaghan, the son of Complexity looked outpaced in the early stages but swept past his rivals in the closing stages for a narrow victory.
It was a first Goodwood success for McMonagle, who told ITV Racing: "It was my first ride here too so it's a good start. These are the meetings you want to be riding winners at.
"He's a top-quality colt who's still improving. He'll come on a lot for it again. Stamina was never going to be a problem for us and I was outpaced for the first half of the race, but I knew they were never going to keep going at the speed they were at."
Black Forza was introduced at 33-1 by Betfair Sportsbook for next year's 2,000 Guineas, although connections are unsure if that trip might stretch him.
O'Callaghan said: "To win this is a very special race. It was the loose plan before his maiden and he's a talented colt who loves that ground. He was just getting going at the line and was better in a better race.
"He just has a bit of class more than raw pace. It takes class to see out a race like that and he will get seven furlongs in time, and he might get a mile around a turn too."
The Strikin Viking, sent off the 11-10 favourite, was half a length back in second, with 40-1 outsider Intrusively finishing third.
- Magnolia Cup heroine Lizzie Jelfs proves age just a number after daughter told her she was 'too old to ride horses'
- Galway: 'To have a double on Plate day is magic' - Ross O'Sullivan's stunning summer continues
- Galway Plate: Pinkerton defies odds to land Galway Plate for Noel Meade and delighted stand-in Donagh Meyler
- William Buick issues a powerful rallying cry after Notable Speech proves the doubters wrong
- Goodwood: 'He could end up being just as good' - 25-1 Big Mojo emulates star stablemate Big Evs with Molecomb Stakes success
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Get ready for day three of Glorious Goodwood with Bet365 and their latest betting offer. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10.
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get the best Glorious Goodwood betting offers: bag up to £545 for day three
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
