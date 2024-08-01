Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:25 Goodwood

Black Forza surges late to take Richmond Stakes under Dylan Browne McMonagle on jockey's first ride at Goodwood

Black Forza (far side) edged out The Strikin Viking to win the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood
Black Forza (far side) edged out The Strikin Viking to win the Richmond Stakes at GoodwoodCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play9 ran
14:25 GoodwoodFlat Turf, Group 2
Distance: 6fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Black Forza
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7The Strikin Viking
    fav11/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Intrusively
    40/1

Black Forza produced a late show to pick up a thrilling success in the Richmond Stakes under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Trained by Michael O'Callaghan, the son of Complexity looked outpaced in the early stages but swept past his rivals in the closing stages for a narrow victory.

It was a first Goodwood success for McMonagle, who told ITV Racing: "It was my first ride here too so it's a good start. These are the meetings you want to be riding winners at.

"He's a top-quality colt who's still improving. He'll come on a lot for it again. Stamina was never going to be a problem for us and I was outpaced for the first half of the race, but I knew they were never going to keep going at the speed they were at."

Black Forza was introduced at 33-1 by Betfair Sportsbook for next year's 2,000 Guineas, although connections are unsure if that trip might stretch him.

O'Callaghan said: "To win this is a very special race. It was the loose plan before his maiden and he's a talented colt who loves that ground. He was just getting going at the line and was better in a better race.

"He just has a bit of class more than raw pace. It takes class to see out a race like that and he will get seven furlongs in time, and he might get a mile around a turn too."

The Strikin Viking, sent off the 11-10 favourite, was half a length back in second, with 40-1 outsider Intrusively finishing third.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

