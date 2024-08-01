Black Forza surges late to take Richmond Stakes under Dylan Browne McMonagle on jockey's first ride at Goodwood

Black Forza produced a late show to pick up a thrilling success in the Richmond Stakes under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Trained by Michael O'Callaghan, the son of Complexity looked outpaced in the early stages but swept past his rivals in the closing stages for a narrow victory.

It was a first Goodwood success for McMonagle, who told ITV Racing: "It was my first ride here too so it's a good start. These are the meetings you want to be riding winners at.

"He's a top-quality colt who's still improving. He'll come on a lot for it again. Stamina was never going to be a problem for us and I was outpaced for the first half of the race, but I knew they were never going to keep going at the speed they were at."

Black Forza was introduced at 33-1 by Betfair Sportsbook for next year's 2,000 Guineas, although connections are unsure if that trip might stretch him.

O'Callaghan said: "To win this is a very special race. It was the loose plan before his maiden and he's a talented colt who loves that ground. He was just getting going at the line and was better in a better race.

"He just has a bit of class more than raw pace. It takes class to see out a race like that and he will get seven furlongs in time, and he might get a mile around a turn too."

The Strikin Viking, sent off the 11-10 favourite, was half a length back in second, with 40-1 outsider Intrusively finishing third.

Read these next:

Well-backed Galway Hurdle favourite Petrol Head withdrawn by IHRB after positive sample emerges

ITVX to show Racing TV coverage for two and a half hours on Friday in first of three trials this summer

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.