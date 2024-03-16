Billy Loughnane triumphs on French debut as George Boughey takes aim at French Guineas with Chic Colombine

Chic Colombine thrust herself into the French Classic picture with a dominant performance in the Listed Prix La Camargo, giving Billy Loughnane a winning debut across the English Channel.

Last seen when fourth in the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket, the daughter of Seahenge coasted into contention on levelling up and streaked six lengths clear of Nevercry on ground described officially as very heavy.

Loughnane, who turned 18 last month, said: "I've ridden her a lot at home and once before in a race, but she's done so well over the winter. We were confident coming here today as we knew she handles the ground, and our only query was whether she would stay the mile; but she stayed it very well and she's got a few nice entries.

"One thing she has is a great cruising speed and so the quicker they go, the better she'll be. She's a lovely filly to have anything to do with."

Boughey described Chic Colombine's debut defeat in a Band D maiden at Haydock as "the biggest shock of last season" but believes she has made big strides over the winter.

"Physically, she has probably done as well from two to three as any filly I’ve had so far, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise," said Boughey. "Her work is never flash but it has been better than it was last year, and I think she stayed the mile well, which was also a bit of a question mark.

"She’s French-bred and I slightly regret running her at Newmarket at the backend of last year. She didn’t really handle Newmarket as well as the flatter tracks, and I didn’t put her in the Guineas intentionally. I think she is a filly for the French Guineas and she could go back there for the trial."

Ramadan is another smart prospect for Head and Bizakov

Ramadan built on the his close-up fourth behind Los Angeles in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud when breezing to a straightforward success in the Listed Prix Omnium .

Dropped back to a mile, Aurelien Lemaitre allowed himself a leisurely look over his shoulder as Nurlan Bizakov's homebred took command at the expense of two rivals.

"Now he's proved himself effective back at 1,600 metres I will be having an interesting discussion with his owner about where we go next," said trainer Christopher Head.

"He's been showing us plenty of speed in the mornings but on this extreme, specialist ground, you get to find out more about what conditions they handle than in a training gallop."

Although Ramadan is bred for middle distances, he looked at ease over a mile and it seems certain a trial for the Poule d'Essai, such as the Prix Fontainebleau, will at least be discussed by Head and Bizakov.

