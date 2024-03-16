Racing Post logo
premium

'It'd be a fantastic way to start the season' - Harry Davies booked for plum ride on Lincoln favourite Awaal

Harry Davies:
Harry Davies: booked to ride Lincoln favourite Awaal

Rising star Harry Davies has been handed the plum ride on Lincoln Handicap favourite Awaal, who will be bidding to go one better than last year in the traditional curtain-raiser to the Flat turf season at Doncaster next Saturday.

Davies, who was second to Benoit de la Sayette the 2022 champion apprentice standings, was aboard last year’s runner-up in his final Lincoln warm up on Racecourse Side in Newmarket on Saturday morning for Simon and Ed Crisford.

The general 6-1 favourite was ridden by James Doyle when chasing home Migration in the £150,000 mile contest a year ago when he was favoured by testing conditions — something he is likely to encounter again next Saturday.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 16 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 14:08, 16 March 2024

