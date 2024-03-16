'It'd be a fantastic way to start the season' - Harry Davies booked for plum ride on Lincoln favourite Awaal

Rising star Harry Davies has been handed the plum ride on Lincoln Handicap favourite Awaal , who will be bidding to go one better than last year in the traditional curtain-raiser to the Flat turf season at Doncaster next Saturday.

Davies, who was second to Benoit de la Sayette the 2022 champion apprentice standings, was aboard last year’s runner-up in his final Lincoln warm up on Racecourse Side in Newmarket on Saturday morning for Simon and Ed Crisford.

The general 6-1 favourite was ridden by James Doyle when chasing home Migration in the £150,000 mile contest a year ago when he was favoured by testing conditions — something he is likely to encounter again next Saturday.