Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore off the mark for Royal Ascot 2024 as Illinois proves too good

Aidan O'Brien equalled Sir Henry Cecil's record by landing an eighth victory in the Queen's Vase with 7-4 favourite Illinois .

It was his first winner at Royal Ascot in 2024 and an 86th winner overall at the meeting, more than any other current trainer.

Ryan Moore chose Illinois from the yard's four declared runners and was proved correct as the colt beat Highbury (3-1) in a one-two for Ballydoyle. He was always to the fore and landed the 1m6f contest by a length and a quarter from his stablemate.

Moore was riding his record-equalling sixth Queen's Vase winner, matching the achievement of 19th century jockey George Fordham.

"Fair dos to Ryan," O'Brien said. "There wasn't much between them and he picked him. I'm delighted. He thought he would stay and Ryan was fairly confident he would handle the ground.

"He gave him a very straightforward, confident ride. He rode him like there was no doubt he would stay. He idles a little in front so there's more to come from him, I'd say.

"Highbury is only a baby. He'll have learned a lot from today. They look like Leger horses."

The winner is quoted at 6-1 for the St Leger (from 8-1) by Paddy Power.

Moore was impressed with Illinois, who had finished second in the Lingfield Derby Trial last month, and said: "He's got plenty of talent. He's doing a few things wrong still. At Lingfield he hung right so we thought it would suit him coming here today but he hung left with me.

"He's got a good engine, he'll keep improving and he's a real nice staying horse."

O'Brien took this race for the first time with Mahler in 2007 and had come out on top again through Mikhail Glinka (2010), Leading Light (2013), Aloft (2015), Sword Fighter (2016), Kew Gardens (2018) and Santiago (2020).

The late Henry Cecil's wins in the Queen's Vase dated from Falkland in 1972 to Endorsement in 1999.

Birdman finished third for Jessica Harrington, who said: "I'm delighted with him. He’s very green still. I thought he was going to pick up, maybe the ground was a little bit quick for him. It was a big step forward. He got stuck wide.”

The Ed and Simon Crisford-trained Meydaan was the first British horse home in fourth place.

