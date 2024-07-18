Tony Martin's suspension extended by two months for breaching two rules of racing at Newcastle last month

Tony Martin's three-month suspension for breaking anti-doping rules has been extended by two months after the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) found the trainer to have breached two rules of racing at Newcastle last month.

The IHRB said at the start of the month it would examine the conduct of Martin "in the context of the Irish rules of racing" following his appearance during the presentation after Alphonse Le Grande won the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle on June 29.

In a referrals committee hearing on Thursday, Martin was found to committed a "significant breach of Rules 272(i) and 273(xiii), undermining regulatory authority and damaging the reputation of the horseracing industry in that, once his licence was withdrawn, he continued to act in his capacity as a trainer despite the revocation of his licence".

The committee elected to withdraw Martin's licence for a further period of two months from August 16 to October 16, and to fine him him €5,000.

Following criticism of the scenes at Newcastle, Martin publicly apologised for not distancing himself from celebrations and said “it was not my intention to flout my suspension”, adding that he “greatly regretted how the whole situation unfolded”.

Alphonse Le Grande was officially trained by his sister, Cathy O’Leary, as are the rest of Martin’s horses following the imposition of his three-month suspension by the IHRB after an adverse finding for the banned substance lidocaine.

Tony Martin: trainer has had his suspension extended by two months Credit: Alan Crowhurst

However, during a post-race interview at Newcastle, Hollie Doyle made it clear it was Martin and not O’Leary who had issued riding instructions pre-race, while his appearance on the podium after also attracted some criticism.

The referrals committee reflected on this following the hearing, stating in its verdict: "We find that Mr Martin's active participation and/or knowingly participating in racing-related activities while his licence is withdrawn constitutes a clear violation of regulatory rules.

"Based on the evidence, adverse inferences can clearly be drawn that Mr Martin effectively circumvented the withdrawal of his licence by having his sister, Cathy O'Leary, hold the licence while he continued to manage the horse at Newcastle.

"Ms Doyle's confirmation of receiving instructions from Mr Martin substantiates the claim of active involvement.

"Mr Martin's actions have provoked substantial criticism and public commentary. In our view, his actions constitute a flagrant disregard of the rules, and he has by his action brought horseracing into disrepute."

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on X (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts

