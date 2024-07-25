US racing fans in shock after jockey gets away with ten-day ban for whipping rival horse across the face

A jockey in the US has caused a major storm after escaping with just a ten-day suspension when striking a rival horse across the face moments before crossing the line.

Earlier this month, Yuri Yaranga was onboard Yo Yo Mon at Mountaineer Casino Resort, West Virginia, when he used his whip to hit Lucky Stepper after taking the lead of the race.

Yaranga, who was returning from a three-day ban due to interference, also appeared to elbow Lucky Stepper’s jockey Luis Negron after getting to the front and raised the whip above his head, which is prohibited in the US.

As a result of the incident, Yo Yo Mon was disqualified from the win and placed second behind Lucky Stepper, while Yaranga broke the rules by "causing interference to #8 “Lucky Stepper” and striking said horse across the face during the running of the eighth race on Wednesday".

The incident has caused huge uproar and, writing on The Paulick Report website, respected US racing journalist Ray Paulick said: "Whipping a horse in the face is inexcusable. It is potentially dangerous, revolting, and deserving of far more punishment than Yaranga received from West Virginia stewards.

"After the weak-kneed response by West Virginia stewards to a serious case of what I believe to be conduct detrimental to racing and possible animal cruelty, they should rethink their position. They are not regulating in a way that serves the best interests and safety of the horses or the public."

Read these next:

'I've had my time in the sun' - history-making Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne retires

Churchill Downs lifts Bob Baffert suspension after three years

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.