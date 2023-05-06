A new monarch has been crowned but how can anyone hope to take over from Frankie Dettori?
It was a 2,000 Guineas fit for a king, one whose like we have never seen before.
This was always going to be a day dominated by one man, yet Newmarket's show was stolen by a figure who has towered over the sport since before some of his greatest rivals were born.
The very longest of all reigns came to an end last year with the death of the Queen, yet a reign that in sporting terms has been similarly long, happy and glorious, survives in the utterly unique form of Frankie Dettori. By claiming his 22nd British Classic on Chaldean, he reminded us of all we will soon be missing.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in