Reports
A new monarch has been crowned but how can anyone hope to take over from Frankie Dettori?

Frankie Dettori executes a perfect landing to a flying dismount completed after his 2,000 Guineas success on Chaldean
Frankie Dettori executes a Classic flying dismount after his victory on ChaldeanCredit: Edward Whitaker

It was a 2,000 Guineas fit for a king, one whose like we have never seen before.

This was always going to be a day dominated by one man, yet Newmarket's show was stolen by a figure who has towered over the sport since before some of his greatest rivals were born. 

The very longest of all reigns came to an end last year with the death of the Queen, yet a reign that in sporting terms has been similarly long, happy and glorious, survives in the utterly unique form of Frankie Dettori. By claiming his 22nd British Classic on Chaldean, he reminded us of all we will soon be missing.

Lee Mottershead
Published on 6 May 2023
