A grisly ending for over-enthusiastic backers of El Fabiolo but the warnings were there

That's why they run the races instead of just making a series of presentations to connections of the favourite. Stuff happens. Those who backed El Fabiolo down to 2-9 for yesterday's Champion Chase must feel like they've been hit by a lorry while simultaneously getting struck by lightning.

Nothing at this festival prepared them for this. Shock results had been notable by their absence. Willie Mullins was on fire. Paul Townend had won on his previous four rides.

For jump racing's dominant team, success had come to seem like a simple matter of going down and coming back. So there probably were punters who, having got used to the experience of being paid after every other race, got a tiny bit carried away and twisted when they should have stuck.