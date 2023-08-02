Racing Post logo
A four-year-old winning the Galway Hurdle? What is Willie's world coming to?

Willie Mullins in the winner's enclosure after Zarak The Brave's Galway Hurdle victory
Willie Mullins in the winner's enclosure after Zarak The Brave's Galway Hurdle victoryCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It is getting to the stage where thesauruses need updating. There are only so many times you can churn out the word genius and it is getting repetitive at this stage, but Willie Mullins is reinventing the jumps game so quickly these days that it is hard to keep up, and even harder to think of new words to describe him. 

Winning a sixth Galway Hurdle is one thing, but doing so with a toddler just out of pre-school is an entirely different matter. This was a race for big boys and girls, battle-hardened handicappers who could get down and dirty when the going got tough. 

That is why only one four-year-old had won the Galway Hurdle in 40 years. They usually don't even bother applying. What's the point? They are not conditioned enough to cope with the ferocity of a battle like this. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 3 August 2023Last updated 19:15, 3 August 2023
