'I was jocked off many times and it isn't easy' - Kieren Fallon advises Kieran Shoemark to 'move on' after losing Inspiral ride

Being replaced on a high-profile horse in a public manner will be chastising for Kieran Shoemark , according to multiple champion jockey Kieren Fallon, who backed the rider to recover from the setback.

Inspiral will be ridden by Ryan Moore in Sunday’s Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois at Deauville after owners Cheveley Park Stud opted to replace Kieran Shoemark on the star mare.

The decision was announced by Cheveley Park on Thursday after they had indicated at the start of the week that they were considering a change on the six-time Group 1 winner, who bids to win the weekend’s €1 million Group 1 for a record third time.

“I was jocked off many times and it’s never easy,” Fallon said in reaction to Thursday's announcement.

“I remember being jocked off once in the Ebor by Pat Eddery and I wanted to give it up there and then, I thought my career was over. But my agent kept convincing me, ‘Give it another week, give it another week’ and I ended up having a great career out of it all.

“Kieran’s young, and at the end of the day it’s the owner’s choice. I rode a lot for Cheveley Park for a long time. I remember winning the Coventry on Iceman for them on one of only a few rides I had for John Gosden. I got that ride because we had a relationship where I rode a lot for them.

“It’s the owner’s choice, it’s always their choice who rides, and Ryan has that relationship with Cheveley Park and he’s the best jockey in the world. Kieran will know that and see it that way.”

He added: “It’s disappointing but you have to move on. You have to be strong enough to move on from it and it was something I was able to do because I had people supporting me, which I am sure is the case for Kieran.”

Inspiral: bids for a record third Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Fallon was reacting to the confirmation of riding arrangements by Cheveley Park, and on Thursday morning the stud’s managing director Chris Richardson said: "Ryan Moore rides Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday.

"Ryan has ridden many of our best horses over the years and we are always keen to use him when he is available."

In the last five years, only Tom Marquand, who rides as first jockey to William Haggas, has ridden more times for Cheveley Park than Moore. Prior to leaving Britain to continue his career in the US, Frankie Dettori had ridden Inspiral on every start bar her debut, including when she was beaten at odds of 1-7 in the 2022 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Shoemark was promoted to first jockey for trainers John and Thady Gosden this season following Dettori's departure at the end of last year, but has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, including when beaten on Emily Upjohn and on Free Wind at Glorious Goodwood.

On Wednesday, Jon Shack, the co-owner of Emily Upjohn, gave '100 per cent support' and full backing to Shoemark in letter to Racing Post. John Gosden also added his support on Thursday when reiterating that Inspiral’s defeats in the Lockinge Stakes and Prince of Wales’s Stakes this season were not the fault of her rider.

Shoemark declined to comment when contacted by the Racing Post on Thursday.

Read more like this:

Emily Upjohn's part-owner gives '100 per cent support' and full backing to jockey Kieran Shoemark in letter to Racing Post

'None of her defeats were jockey error' - should the Gosdens stick or twist with Kieran Shoemark as their retained jockey?

'He hasn't had the rub of the green' - John Gosden backs stable jockey Kieran Shoemark after Thoroughbred Stakes win

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels!

Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.