'My heart stopped for seven minutes, they thought I was dead' - miracle Spanish jockey to live his dream at Ascot

Jockey Jose-Luis Borrego , who defied death when his heart stopped for seven minutes in a racecourse fall, will mark his extraordinary comeback by reaching the pinnacle of his career when riding at Ascot on Saturday in the Shergar Cup .

One of Spain's most decorated riders since starting out at just age 14, Borrego will mark a 30-year ambition to ride at the royal racecourse when he forms part of three-man Europe squad in the unique team format this weekend. It comes 16 years on after he miraculously survived a fall at La Zarzuela in Madrid, when his mount News slipped in the closing stages of a race, catapulting the jockey into the ground face-first before falling on top of him.

After being knocked unconscious and feared dead, Borrego's heart was restarted by a raceday doctor on the track before he was taken to hospital and kept in a coma for three days. He was released just ten days from the incident and was back riding just over two months later.

He said: "My heart didn't beat for seven minutes and they thought I was dead. They managed to get my heart going but I wasn't awake, I was in a coma for three days in the hospital.

"The last thing I remember was chatting to a jockey next to me in the stalls before the race, after that I don't have a memory for a few weeks.

"When I felt I was okay I got back in the saddle and got back to earning some money. I was aware that if I was away for the track for too long people would forget me.

"I recall a feeling of worrying when I was in the stalls for my first ride that the horse would trip again but it went away after a week. I've been absolutely fine since and the incident has made me stronger and more fearless. My dad was a jockey but they were a lot more worried."

Borrego has wanted to compete in Britain having being inspired by the likes of Pat Eddery, Walter Swinburn and John Reid who rode in Spain through the 1990s. A particular inspiration were Michael and Richard Hills when Borrego started out riding alongside his twin brother Matias, who is still involved in racing as a work-rider.

He is one of a select few to have won all of Spain's biggest races while has also enjoyed success across Europe including Group races in France.

Borrego said: "I've wanted to ride here for 30 years and I'm delighted to be a part of the Shergar Cup. This crowns my career and it's a nice finishing touch. This is the maximum I could aspire to.

"When I was a youngster I would get to watch and ride with some of the great British jockeys who would come to Spain every Sunday. I was full of admiration for them."

Borrego has five rides at Ascot on Saturday with the Andrew Balding-trained Dambuster his leading chance according to the nmarket in the 1m4f Shergar Cup Classic.

