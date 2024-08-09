When it comes to jockeys there's a world of difference between abuse and analysis and it's not a crime to be critical

Criticism and abuse might come from the same town, but they are not from the same family.

Speaking from my personal social media experience, the line from criticism to abuse is crossed when being told you are a terrible tipster and an even worse writer turns into being an obese 30-stone moron who is being paid off by betting companies to tip losers for their benefit.

If only that were true, eh? What a wonderful excuse that would be for thinking Vauban would kick Kyprios into touch in the Gold Cup a few weeks ago.