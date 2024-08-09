FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium
When it comes to jockeys there's a world of difference between abuse and analysis and it's not a crime to be critical
Kieran Shoemark: has lost the ride on Insprial but it is not a knee-jerk reaction by John Gosden Credit: Edward Whitaker
Criticism and abuse might come from the same town, but they are not from the same family.
Speaking from my personal social media experience, the line from criticism to abuse is crossed when being told you are a terrible tipster and an even worse writer turns into being an obese 30-stone moron who is being paid off by betting companies to tip losers for their benefit.
If only that were true, eh? What a wonderful excuse that would be for thinking Vauban would kick Kyprios into touch in the Gold Cup a few weeks ago.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDavid Jennings
Last updated
Copy
more inDavid Jennings
- Destined for stardom: the trainer (and seriously nice guy) who is showing a stunning level-stakes profit in both codes this year
- I'm sure Moore and O'Brien have got it horribly wrong in the Irish Oaks - but these incredible stats are against me
- Galway v Goodwood: racegoers are voting with their feet and bonkers Ballybrit has definitely still got it
- David Jennings: At least we know City Of Troy can win ugly - because this wasn't pretty at all
- It can feel like racing is on its knees right now - but City Of Troy is the one horse who could give us an escape from reality
more inDavid Jennings
- Destined for stardom: the trainer (and seriously nice guy) who is showing a stunning level-stakes profit in both codes this year
- I'm sure Moore and O'Brien have got it horribly wrong in the Irish Oaks - but these incredible stats are against me
- Galway v Goodwood: racegoers are voting with their feet and bonkers Ballybrit has definitely still got it
- David Jennings: At least we know City Of Troy can win ugly - because this wasn't pretty at all
- It can feel like racing is on its knees right now - but City Of Troy is the one horse who could give us an escape from reality